Shriners Hospitals for Children working miracles

In an effort to raise money for children’s hospitals, the International House of Pancakes is giving away free pancakes all day long on Tuesday.

Not only are they interested in filling people’s stomachs but they also want to fill the hearts of those in need with the promise of a new tomorrow.

It’s a reminder that a simple donation can go a long way.

Amie Marie Santana is a 12-year-old who attends Lamar Middle School and enjoys participating in numerous school activities. However, that was not always the case.

Her mother Patsy Santana says she was born with several deficiencies. When Amie was just 10-months old, they told her mom that she was not going to be able to walk.

Determined to help her daughter, Mrs. Santana didn’t give up and reached out to the people over at Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Houston.

Their mission is to provide the highest quality care to children with numerous medical conditions.

Her mother put in an application which is when they called Amie Marie in to get evaluated which is when she got accepted.

Although traveling to Houston to receive treatment was quite a hassle, Amie Marie says it’s a journey she has enjoyed over the years.

During her time spent at the hospital, she got to make friends with several other patients, who she still keeps in contact with.

To this day, Amie Marie and her family are grateful for making their dreams come true.

If you are looking to donate to the Shriner’s Hospital, you can head over to IHOP tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or you can visit their website by clicking here.