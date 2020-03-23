Sign language interpreters to be part of COVID-19 briefings

With the first week of daily media briefings in the books, a concern has arisen from a group of people in the community.

A member of the Blue Ribbon Committee for people with disabilities believes there's no representation for the deaf community in the briefings.

The individual is concerned that more than 300 Webb County residents are missing out on COVID needs because there are no interpreters in these press updates.

This was addressed during today's meeting. In a comment from the City, they say:

"We've been working with the Blue Ribbon Committee and have already initiated the process to have ASL/sign language interpreters for our live videos and doing captions for recorded videos."

They say they'll get the interpreter to be a part of the meetings as soon as they can.