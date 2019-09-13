Singer Eddie Money dies of esophageal cancer at 70

Eddie Money, the singer known for such hits as “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight," died Friday of esophageal cancer.

“The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning," the family said in a statement. "It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

Money recently announced that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer.

His comments came in a video released last month for his AXS TV reality series “Real Money.”

In the video, Money says he discovered he had cancer after what he thought was a routine checkup. The singer whose real name is Edward Mahoney learned that the disease had spread to his liver and lymph nodes.

Money said it hit him "really, really hard."

“What I don’t want to do is I don’t want to keep the fact that I have cancer from everybody,” Money said in the video. “It’s not honest. I want to be honest with everybody. I want people to know that cancer [treatment] has come a long way and not everybody dies from cancer like they did in the Fifties and Sixties. Am I going to live a long time? Who knows? It’s in God’s hands.”

He’s had numerous health problems recently including heart valve surgery earlier this year and pneumonia after the procedure, leading to his cancellation of a planned summer tour.

Money scored his first hit in the late 1970s with “Baby Hold On.” An early appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” helped cement his popularity. Other hits during the MTV era included “Think I’m In Love” and “Shakin’.”

A music career wasn’t his initial career path. Originally, Money was going to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a Brooklyn cop. During the early 1970s, he attended the New York Police Academy.

But after a few years, Money gave up a cop’s life and moved to the West Coast to pursue a career in rock and roll, eventually signing with legendary promoter Bill Graham and Columbia Records.

