UPDATE: A woman was allegedly able to crawl out of the vehicle and then was taken to the hospital.

The impact from the SUV moved some of the vehicles on sale at the Paul Young lot.

Below is the original text from this story:

According to Laredo Police, a single vehicle rollover is reported on Saunders near the Paul Young dealership.

The SUV apparently ended up in a ditch.

Police are directing traffic. One lane is currently closed.