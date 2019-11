The Outlet Shoppes of Laredo are having some door-busting deals this Black Friday.

Big name brands such as Michael Kors and Coach are having 70% off deals.

If you like to sip while you shop, Stone and Stein and Johnny Rockets are open to buy a glass wine or beer. Shoppers are able to sip in the common area and enter certain stores with their glass.

The Outlets are open Friday until 11 p.m.