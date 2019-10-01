Sister Cities Bi-national Health Week

"All for health and health for all" is the motto the Sister Cities unite under in an effort to promote health services to both populations.

The City Health Department and the Mexican Consulate are working together for this year's Bi-national Health Week in an effort to provide free health services to both communities.

The Consul General Juan Carlos Mendoza told KGNS that both obesity and diabetes are affecting the Hispanic community the most. “And it is very important to check, because many people don't know that they have diabetes. These kinds of sickness that are in your blood and these tests are very important because they can save your life."

They will be providing workshops on mental health, woman's health, and many other subjects.

To learn more about the services and promotions being offered this week you can call the health department at 532-7841.