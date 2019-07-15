Sister Cities Festival deemed a success

The Sister Cities festival broke records with a spike in spectators enjoying the sights.

This past weekend the seventeenth annual Sister Cities festival took place and the number of visitors at the Sames Auto Arena was higher than ever with 25,132 people compared to last year's numbers of 23,700.

There were almost 200 booths present that represent eight Latin American countries and 18 Mexican states.

The booths had handmade toys, clothes, accessories and food representing different cultures.

The joining of the Mexican and Americans cultures was celebrated and apparent this weekend.