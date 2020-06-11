Sister Cities Festival to go virtual this fall

An annual summer festival that brought hundreds of vendors and patrons to the arena is making some changes to adapt during the coronavirus pandemic.

Every year, the City of Laredo holds the International Sisters Cities Festival at the Sames Auto arena where locals and visitors can shop for artifacts and food while being entertained by music and dance performances.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, organizers have decided to postpone the event until fall and have it done in a virtual setting.

Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Aileen Ramos says the regulations and health precautions have prevented them from hosting the traditional festival; however, they are hopeful that they can carry out the tradition and celebrate it online during the fall.

Transitioning this year’s edition to online would still provide people the opportunity to learn about the cities and cultures that have a history with Laredo while allowing buyers and brokers an opportunity to exchange services safely.

Details on the virtual festival will be announced later this summer after the city evaluates all available options.