Sister Cities Festival to take place this weekend!

Organizers and local vendors are getting ready for the 17th annual Sister Cities Festival.

Every year hundreds of local vendors from both sides of the border set up shop at the Sames Auto Arena to sell arts, crafts, jewelry and of course delicious Mexican food.

This year organizers are expecting 200 booths to set up representing 18 Mexican states as well as eight different countries from Central and South America.

The event will also include live music and dance performances from Mexico and Laredo.

The event will get underway on Friday, July 12th at 10 a.m. all through Sunday.

Officials from both Laredo and Nuevo Laredo will kick-off the festivities with an opening bilingual ceremony.

The event is free and open to the public.