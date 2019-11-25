Sisters confess to attempted carjacking

Two sisters are arrested after the attempted carjacking outside of a clothing store.

On Friday, November 15th at approximately 7:25 pm the victim exited the store and was walking to her parked vehicle. As the victim opened the driver’s side door, they stated that a person walked up to them from behind.

According to the victim, the suspect told the victim to hand over the keys to the car. The victim refused and noticed that the subject was a medium built female wearing a black bulky jacket, which was used to cover her face. At that moment, the victim then pushed the suspect away and managed to partially remove the clothing article from her face. The victim was able to get a look of the female suspect and described the person to police.

The victim also noted that an older model brown SUV was parked behind her SUV and blocked her from reversing and attempting to leave. The victim noticed the brown SUV fled from the scene as it traveled on the roadway away from the business parking lot.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives from the Crimes Against Persons Unit were able to identify two women as possible suspects in this attempted carjacking.

On November 21, 20-year-old Audi Stephani Fabian was brought in for questioning by detectives. Audi Fabian confessed to attempting to steal the SUV from the victim.

Additionally, 18-year-old Ruth Fabian was brought to the Laredo Police Department and was interviewed by detectives. Ruth also confessed that she was involved in the attempted heist as she stated that she drove the brown SUV while her sister Audi exited, made contact with the victim, and attempted to steal the victim’s car. Audi and Ruth Fabian were subsequently arrested on charges of robbery.

The sisters were booked and transported to the Webb County Jail pending bond.

As always the Laredo Police Department urges all citizens to be mindful of their surroundings, especially in public places like parking lots. Distractions, like being on a mobile phone, can increase your chances of become a victim of a crime.