Sisters of Mercy celebrating 125 years of service

A local group is celebrating 125 years of serving the Laredo community and representatives are inviting the public to a series of events.

For over a century, the Sisters of Mercy have been doing their part helping community members in need.

Representatives from Sisters of Mercy are looking to host a fundraising gala which will help the clinic.

The gala will honor five organizations that have helped Sisters of Mercy with their mission.

The Sisters of Mercy Gala will take place on September, 24th at the International Bank of Commerce over at the 2400 block of Jacaman.

For more information, you can call 721-4808.