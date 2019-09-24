Sisters of Mercy celebrating over 100 years of service

A local group is celebrating over 100 years of service to the Laredo community.

For over a century, the Sisters of Mercy have been doing their part helping community members in need.

Sister Rose Mary Welsh is just one of the members of the Sisters of Mercy who seeks to give back to others.

Welsh is a staple in the Laredo community who is involved in several community-organization such as the Mercy Clinic and Casa Misericorida.

The sisters are always looking to help others and never turn away anyone based on their religious beliefs, or immigration status.

The Sisters of Mercy thank the community for all the support and will continue to do their best to continue their mission and help those in need.