Sisters of Mercy educating immigrants on their rights

The Sisters of Mercy are educating those at risk for deportation on what to do if they are approached by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The organization is handing out red cards to immigrants that outline constitutional rights.

The cards are available in both English and in Spanish and specifically, instruct them not to open the door for immigration agents unless they have a warrant.

It also reminds people of the right to remain silent and speak to an attorney first if they choose to.

Recently, ICE and immigration officials have been conducting raids in certain parts of the country, including Texas.

Their focus is on recent arrivals into the country.