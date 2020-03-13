Six Flags closes amusement parks in Texas for the remainder of March

Families looking to plan a trip for Spring Break will not be able to visit any Six Flags amusement parks in Texas.

As a result of the coronavirus concerns, six Flags has decided to close its parks in Texas.

This includes Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio and Six Flags over Texas in Arlington.

Six flags says it’s committed to the health of its guests and team members.

The parks will be closed until the end of March and will announce any plans to extend its closure on its website.

