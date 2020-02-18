Six arrested for alleged aggravated kidnapping

Six individuals are arrested in connection to an alleged targeted kidnapping.

Laredo police arrested 32-year-old Cesar Leonel Tristan-Serrano, 19-year-old Luis Alberto Puente, 18-year-old Jorge Yguerabide, 18-year-old Jonathan Coronado, 17-year-old Jesus Ortiz, and a 14-year-old juvenile and all were charged with aggravated kidnapping.

The case unfolded in the late evening of Sunday, February 16th Laredo police received a call of a possible kidnapping from a home in south Laredo. The reporting parties stated that a 46-year-old male relative was taken from the residence against his will by armed individuals.

Throughout the evening and early morning hours on Monday, police found and detained several persons of interest for questioning.

Laredo police detectives were eventually successful in locating and recovering the male victim near a residence on the 3100 block of Pecan Street and he received medical attention. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries during the incident.

It is important to note that this case was isolated and targeted to one particular group of people, and not a random victim selection.

This investigation remains ongoing.