Six migrants from El Salvador killed in car crash

Officials in Texas say six natives of El Salvador natives were killed in an accident near Corpus Christi Wednesday morning.

The accident happened on Tuesday night but authorities weren't notified until 7 a.m.

In addition to the six people killed, several others were injured when the vehicle crashed into a canal in a field.

Crews had to remove some people who were trapped in the wreckage.

Multiple fire departments were on the scene.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.