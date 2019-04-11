Six undocumented immigrants injured in rollover accident

A vehicle rollover near Zapata leaves several undocumented immigrants injured.

The Zapata County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to the accident in San Ygnacio.

Authorities say one pickup truck rolled over resulting in several undocumented immigrants being hurt.

Three were flown by helicopter to nearby hospitals and three others were taken by ambulance to the Laredo Medical Center.

Texas DPS took over the scene and is still investigating the cause of the accident.