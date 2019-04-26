Six-year-old boy on the road to recovery

The six-year-old boy who was electrocuted at a local food truck park a few months ago is now back home.

After a little over two months, Robert Jacob Madrigal has been released from the Children's Hospital of San Antonio and he is now at home and on the road to recovery.

Back in February, the family of little Robert filed a lawsuit against the two owners of the food truck and the Streats Food Truck Park, where the accident occurred.

In the documents filed, it states that the boy was at the park with his family, and was playing with a ball.

The ball went underneath the food truck, and as he reached for the ball he was electrocuted.

The case is still under investigation by the Webb County Sheriff's Office.

The family would like to thank the community for the countless prayers and support.