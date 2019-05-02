Six-year-old boy battling leukemia returns to school with open arms

After spending months in the hospital battling a form of cancer, a six-year-old boy is back at school and ready to resume his studies.

Little Juan Jose Nevares was welcomed with open arms at JBJ Muller Elementary after missing nearly an entire year of school.

On Wednesday morning little Juan was greeted by teachers, classmates and Border Patrol agents as he walked through the halls of the campus.

The little warrior was in the hospital receiving treatment for Leukemia between August and April.

School officials say that everybody was praying for him and they are happy to have him back at school.

Almost the entire campus took part in Juan's homecoming ceremony by creating signs and banners showing their support.

Juan appeared rejoiced and ready to get back to class so he can continue the school year with his friends.

One thing appears to be certain, little Juan is loved and his return is truly a blessing.