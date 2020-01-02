Sixteen dead and five injured in Mexican prison riot

At least 16 inmates were killed and five others injured after a prison riot broke out in Mexico on Tuesday.

Mexican authorities found three firearms and other weapons that were allegedly used in the riot, which took place in the State of Zacatecas.

The state governor Alejandro Tello has ordered additional security reinforcements at the prison.

The situation at the prison is apparently “under control,” according to the Zacatecas Secretary of Public Safety and local authorities are investigating the incident.