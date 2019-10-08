Wine tasting to raise funds for local Special Olympics

The Special Olympics of Texas are hosting their Sixth Annual Great Gatsby Wine Testing benefiting the organization.

Organizers met this morning to discuss details of the event happening next week. The fundraiser will include food, fun, and live music.

The money raised from the event will encourage more than 55,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities throughout the lone star state to realize their physical potential.

The Area Director Vanessa Salazar said that they plan on growing the program in Laredo by adding more sports and opening opportunities to participate in the community.

The event will be taking place Thursday, October 17th from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. at the Montecarlo Reception Hall located at the 6500 block of McPherson Road.