Sixth annual Mexico Lindo event taking place this weekend!

A local dance group is inviting the community to its sixth annual Mexico Lindo event.

Baile Folklorico, also known as Ballet Folklorico is a term for traditional Mexican dances that emphasize folk culture along with ballet characteristics.

The dances are usually filled with energy, exaggerated movements, and bright colored dresses.

The event will take place on May 25th at 7 p.m. and 26th 3 p.m. at the Laredo Little Theatre.

The event will feature dances throughout Mexican history performed by children and adults.

For more information, you can call 956-725-1832.