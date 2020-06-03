Skaters ready to get back to the grind

Skater boys and skater girls will soon be able to roll on over to their local skateparks to enjoy the daily grind.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, members made the decision to open all skating facilities this Thursday, something many local skaters have been anticipating for months.

Wayo Garcia, founder of Skateboard Laredo has been skating since he was 11 years old and for the past few months, he along with many others have been itching to get back on the rails.

Garcia says, “Skateboarding a very creative sport, so the obstacles can be endless, some kids would try to find a ditch or empty parking lot to skate at and while it may be fun, it’s not always ideal.”

Not only does the group invite others to learn more about the sport, but they also train for competitions and events.

Rafael Benavides with the City of Laredo stated that The Parks Department is designing and printing signs to place at the skate parks to encourage physical distancing and best practices which is something that Wayo is ready for.

Wayo believes that skating in an outdoor area is a lot safer than other places because you're moving at a fast pace and they can keep a distance from each other.

With many businesses and public places opening little by little, Wayo says it’s good to take the necessary reactions.

“I feel a little less safe than usual but staying healthy physically and mentally is very important during these times."

Wayo encourages local skaters and those interested in trying out the sport to reach out to them on Facebook at Skateboard Laredo.