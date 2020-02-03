Skating community rejoices over park opening

The skating community is rejoicing over the completion of a project nearly a decade in the making.

The John Valls Skate Park is officially open for the public to use. If you visit the park, you can already see skaters and roller bladders taking full advantage.

The skating community has been waiting since 2011 to have a space like this.

Park and Leisure Department Director JJ Gomez says although the project is complete, there still are a few things to get done.

"We had our soft opening on Sunday morning, so it's out of the community to go out and enjoy. There's still some perks that we got to do like landscaping and beautifying, it but as you can see the kids are already enjoying it, that's good to see."

The anticipation was so high that some kids even vandalized the park to get the skate park open. Now that it is open the department has not seen any issues.

The skate park was funded by District 6 discretionary funds.