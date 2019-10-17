Skipping jury duty may be punishable by imprisonment

Missing jury duty will no longer be acceptable in Laredo.

The Laredo division of the United States Court for the southern district of Texas is experiencing a big problem with people not responding to their jury summons.

The courts are seeing that an average of 25 to 30 percent of people called for jury duty aren’t showing up.

This causes an increase in costs for the courts, which is hurting taxpayers.

United States Magistrate Judge John Kazan says they're going to start enforcing the rules about showing up for jury duty.

"If somebody does not show up for jury duty, they will receive a phone call that tells them they need to appear in court before a Magistrate Judge like me, or one of our other Magistrate Judges, and explain why they did not show up for jury duty,” said Judge Kazen. “If they give a good explanation and show good cause for them to not show up, then that will be enough for them to be excused from jury duty. If they cannot show good cause, people may start getting fined or there are other punishments that may happen."

Other punishments include imprisonment for no more than three days and court ordered community service.

The percentage of missing jurors in Laredo is higher than in Brownsville, Corpus Christi and McAllen combined.

The Laredo division covers Webb, Zapata, Jim Hogg, La Salle, and McMullen.