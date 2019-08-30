Slight Chance Sea Breeze Showers

Warm air aloft will retreat a little to our west Saturday. This may allow heated air from the surface to be buoyant enough to form taller clouds. A few scattered showers with, or in advance of the west advancing sea breeze are possible (slight chance) at the end of the afternoon. A weak upper level wave moving west across the gulf may bring another chance of scattered, mainly heat of the day/sea breeze showers Tuesday through Thursday.

I'm expecting mostly clear and becoming humid tonight, low in the upper 70's. Partly cloudy Saturday, a slight chance of a shower at the end of the afternoon, high in the upper 90's. Partly cloudy Sunday and Monday, high around 100. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers each late afternoon Tuesday though Thursday, high in the high 90's to around 100. Partly cloudy Friday, high around 100.