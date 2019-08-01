Slight Chance of Shower Sunday/Monday

A large dry hot airmass lies above much of Texas. Weather systems that could change our weather are tracking around the dry airmass, leaving us hot and without rain. The dry airmass may shift just far enough to the west on Sunday and Monday for a slight chance that isolated sea breeze showers could reach west into our area during those two afternoons. The hot airmass will shift back eastward, ending slight shower chances, and will mean hotter weather mid/late next week.

I'm expecting mostly clear and becoming humid tonight, low in the high 70's. Mostly sunny Friday and Saturday, highs a little above 100. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower with the sea breeze each late afternoon, highs around 100. Mostly sunny Tuesday through Thursday, highs 102 to 105.