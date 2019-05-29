The cap of desert air that lies above our humid gulf air is retreating a little to the south. Also, a cold front from northern and central Texas is moving south, and will be near our part of the state Thursday and Friday before weakening and moving back to the north. This gives our area a small opportunity for having scattered showers or thundershowers during Thursday and Friday. The chances are better along and north of the front toward San Antonio, Del Rio, and the Hill Country. The desert air will return above the humid gulf air during the weekend, likely ending our shower chances. A wave in the upper level wind flow from the west will bring another slight chance of showers next Tuesday and Wednesday.

I'm expecting low cloud late tonight, low in the high 70's. Partly cloudy Thursday and Friday with a slight chance of showers or thundershowers, high in the 90's. Partly cloudy Saturday through Monday, high in the high 90's. Partly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday, a slight chance of showers, high in the 90's.