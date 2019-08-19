Slight Rain Chance Late in Forecast

A dry airmass remains above much of Texas. There are some indications that it will move to the west by Saturday. This would open us up to gulf moisture. The models suggest the possibility of an upper level disturbance that could move into south Texas late in the forecast period, also contributing to the possibility of some showers.

I'm expecting mostly clear and humid tonight, low in the upper 70's. Mostly sunny Tuesday through Friday, highs 101 to 103. Partly cloudy with a slight shower chance Saturday through Monday, highs around 100.