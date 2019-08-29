Slight Rain Chance Saturday, Midweek

A hot dry airmass will remain over the western U.S. It will retreat a little further west Saturday, and again mid next week. On those days, we will have a slight chance of a scattered shower with the west advancing sea breeze. Temperatures will continue summer-like.

I'm expecting clear skies, becoming humid tonight, low in the upper 70's. Mostly sunny Friday, highs near 102. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a late afternoon shower Saturday, high in the upper 90's. Partly cloudy Sunday and Monday, highs close to 100. Partly cloudy with slight shower chances Tuesday through Thursday, highs in the upper 90's to around 100.