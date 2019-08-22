Slight Rain Chance Sunday

Very little is changing in our weather setup. A hot, mainly dry airmass remains above Texas. A weak upper level disturbance will move south across Texas, and brings a slight chance of showers late Saturday night or Sunday. Otherwise, we will see a continuation of summer-like weather through the forecast period.

I'm expecting breezy this evening and becoming humid, low in the high 70's. Mostly sunny Friday and Saturday, high around 103. A slight chance of showers late Saturday night or Sunday, partly cloudy most of the time, high Sunday around 103. Mostly sunny Monday through Thursday, highs 101 to 103.