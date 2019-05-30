Slight Shower Chance

A weak cold front has moved to the Hill Country southwest to the Big Bend. A pool of rain cooled air has reached south of San Antonio to south of Del Rio. The cap of desert air, which has prevented tall rain clouds from forming, has weakened and has retreated southward. Showers and thundershowers are forming with the cold front, and the southern edge of the pool of rain cooled air. In addition, thunderstorms are scattered near the high terrain in northeastern Mexico. A few of of the storms may survive a trip into our area before weakening. The front will be nearby Friday with a chance of scattered showers. After Friday, the cap of desert air above will strengthen and expand back to the north, ending our shower chances.

I'm expecting a chance of a shower or thundershower late tonight, low in the mid 70's. Partly cloudy Friday, a slight chance of a shower, high in the mid 90's. Partly cloudy Saturday through Monday, high in the mid to high 90's. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers Tuesday and Wednesday, high in the low 90's. Partly cloudy Thursday, high in the high 90's.