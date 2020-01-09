Slight Shower Chance Friday Evening

A cold front moving east into Texas will reach Laredo early Friday evening. The west edge of northward moving gulf moisture may be sufficient for some showers as far west as Laredo, the showers will be much more widespread, and possibly severe further east and north in the state. I will watch this situation. Drier, cooler air will follow from the west Saturday and Sunday. A slow warming trend beginning Monday. A colder airmass from Canada will move south across the Great Plains late in the week. I will show 60's for daytime temperatures Thursday, but it may be cooler.

I'm expecting mostly cloudy and breezy tonight, low in the mid 60's. Partly cloudy Friday, high in the 80's. A slight chance of a shower Friday evening, then clearing, low in the low 50's. Partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, high in the upper 60's to low 70's. Partly to mostly cloudy Monday through Wednesday, high in the 70's to near 80. Cloudy and cooler Thursday, a chance of showers, high in the 60's.