Slight Shower Chance Late week

Cooler air has briefly moved into our area. Sinking motion is present in the atmosphere above our area today, preventing tall rain clouds from forming. Southerly winds will bring warmer 90F temperatures Wednesday. Another cooler airmass from the Rockies and Great Plains will arrive late Thursday night and Friday. Moist air lifting above the cold front and cool airmass behind the front may produce some scattered showers late Thursday night and Friday.

I'm expecting partly cloudy tonight, low in the upper 60's. Partly to mostly sunny Wednesday, high in the low 90's. Partly cloudy Thursday, high in the low 90's. A chance of a shower late Thursday night and Friday, high Friday in the upper 80's. Partly cloudy to cloudy Saturday through Tuesday, a slight chance of a shower Sunday, highs in the upper 80's to low 90's.