Slight Shower Chance Next Week

Dry warm air has moved in aloft over a large part of Texas. The dry air stirs in with daytime heating, leading to mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures. Each night and morning, there is little contact with the dry air aloft, and humidity at those times is rather high. There are some indications that more humid gulf air will move in early to mid next week along with a front approaching from the north. This would be our next slight shower chance.

I'm expecting mostly clear, breezy, and becoming humid tonight, low near 80. Mostly sunny Thursday through Sunday, highs 103 to 105. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of scattered showers Monday through Wednesday, highs around or a little above 100.