Slight Shower Chance Thursday

Humid tropical air is capped by warm desert air above. A low deck of stratus will form near the tyop of the layer of humid gulf air late tonight. The desert air above will mix the low cloud away Wednesday morning, and will bring near 100F heat Wednesday afternoon. A cold front which is just entering the Texas Panhandle today will reach close enough to our area to bring a slight chance of a shower or thundershower Thursday or Thursday night. The better chance is along and north of the front toward Del Rio and the Hill Country, but some showers could reach as far south as our area.Desert air will become more pronounced aloft by the weekend and beyond, most likely preventing tall enough clouds for rain.

I'm expecting cloudy late tonight, low in the high 70's. Clearing Wednesday, high near 100. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or thundershower Thursday or Thursday night, high in the 90's. Partly cloudy afternoons Friday through Tuesday, highs in the mid to high 90's.