Slight Shower Chances

The atmosphere has become more moist than what we have been seeing over the last several weeks. At the same time, the upper level wind flow has shifted into the west and northwest above 10,000' altitude, and allows for a slight chance for scattered showers to approach our area from Mexico. Our best shower chance is with lifting motion associated with a weak upper level disturbance that will move through south Texas between Saturday evening and Sunday. Drier air will follow with hot temperatures next week.

I'm expecting partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower overnight, low in the upper 70's. Partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday with a slight chance of a shower between Saturday evening and Sunday, highs both days a bit above 100. Mostly sunny Monday through Friday, highs above 100, some spots could touch 105 on Monday and Tuesday.