Slight Shower Chances Early Week

The southern edge of a cool airmass will be the focus of showers and thundershowers during the weekend. This will take place over central and north Texas, north of our area. Weak ripples in the upper level wind flow will move out of northern Mexico Monday and again Tuesday night, offering our area a slight window of opportunity on getting showers. Slight chance. Another slight chance as a weak front reaches our area from the north Friday.

I'm expecting low clouds late tonight into Saturday morning, and again Sunday morning. Lows around 70, highs each afternoon in the high 80's to near 90. Mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday with a slight chance of nighttime showers, highs in the 80's. Mostly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday, high in the high 80's to around 90. Mostly cloudy Friday, a slight chance of a shower, high in the low 80's.