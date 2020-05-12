Slight Shower Chances, Friday Best

Humid gulf air will be our main weather control during the 7 day forecast period. Wednesday night will bring a slight chance of a nighttime shower. Our best chance will be Friday night as an upper level disturbance approaches. The disturbance will stall out over central or east Texas during the weekend with slight chances of showers, the better chances closer to the disturbance.

I'm expecting partly cloudy tonight, low in the low to mid 70's. Partly cloudy Wednesday, high in the low to mid 90's. A slight thundershower chance Wednesday night. Partly cloudy Thursday, high in the mid 90's. Partly cloudy Friday, a decent chance of a shower or thunderstorm Friday night, high in the mid 90's. Partly to mostly cloudy with slight shower/thundershower chances Saturday through Tuesday, highs around 90.