Slight chance of rain, bringing temperatures down a notch

We are just a couple of days away from the start of May, which means summer is just around the corner for us.

On Wednesday, we will start off in the mid to low 70s and hit a high of about 91 degrees and a slight chance of rain.

Then on Thursday, we will drop a degree to the 90s, and see lows in the 60s but of course, that won't last long.

Friday is the first day of May and it looks like we are going to jump right into summer with temperatures at 96 degrees.

Then on Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and even Tuesday we are looking at hot and humid conditions in the triple digits.

This is just another preview of what summer is going to be like and in case you have forgotten, Laredo typically sees high triple-digit temperatures during the months of June, July, August and even September.

