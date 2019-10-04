Slightly Cooler Monday

The upper level disturbance and moist air that fueled scattered showers over south Texas is moving away to the east. We will see mainly sunny skies this weekend with temperatures high into the 90's. A weak cold front will shift our winds into the north Monday with slightly lower temperatures and humidity. Southerly winds will raise temperatures Wednesday afternoon and Thursday. A more noticeable drop in temperature and humidity will reach us next Friday.

I'm expecting mostly clear tonight, low in the low to mid 70's. Mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, highs in the high 90's. Mostly cloudy Monday, not as hot, high in the upper 80's. Mostly sunny Tuesday with cooler nighttime temperatures, high in the high 80's. Sunny Wednesday and Thursday, highs rising through the 90's. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower Friday. Cooler, highs around 80.