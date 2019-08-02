Slim Shower Chance Sunday/Monday

The hot dry airmass near our area will drift a little further west by Sunday. We may see more mid and high level clouds Saturday, and a slim chance of a shower with the sea breeze or with any disturbance that moves southward on the east edge of the dry airmass. The dry hot airmass will move nearly overhead much of next week with sunny hotter conditions.

I'm expecting mostly clear, becoming humid tonight, low in the high 70's. Partly cloudy Saturday, highs a little above 100. Partly cloudy Sunday and Monday with a slim chance of a shower, high around 100. Mostly sunny Tuesday through Friday, highs 103 to 105.