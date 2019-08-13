Slim Shower Chance Thursday

A hot dry airmass over Texas is moving south. Moist air tracking on it's north side will track further south as result, and may get far enough south to bring a slim shower chance on Thursday. The dry hot airmass will expand back to the north, ending the slim shower chance Friday, and will continue our string of hot days into next week.

I'm expecting clear and humid tonight, low in the upper 70's. Mostly sunny Wednesday, high around 105. Partly cloudy with a slim chance of a shower Thursday, high around 103. Mostly sunny Friday through Tuesday, highs 104 to 106.