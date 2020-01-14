Slippery conditions contribute to accident on Mines Road

It was a scary moment for one local driver, as the slippery road conditions caused an accident in north Laredo.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning at around 6:45 a.m. when officers were called out to the southbound lane of Mines Road and Logistics Drive.

Laredo Police say the driver lost control of his vehicle and veered off the road resulting in the rollover.

The driver was believed to be in good condition; however, police would like to remind the public to be cautious when you are driving in rainy conditions.

We are expecting chances of rain throughout the week, so just heed any type of travel warnings.