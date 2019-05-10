Slow Warming Trend

A large cool airmass has arrived from the Great Plains. Moist air flowing above the cool airmass may bring some patches of light rain or drizzle overnight into Saturday morning. Although a scattered shower is still a possibility Saturday afternoon and Sunday, a few breaks in the clouds are likely as the deepest layer of moisture shifts to the Texas coastline. The peaks of sun will warm us above the 60's of Friday. A wave in the upper level wind flow will approach from the west during Monday and Tuesday. This will bring a somewhat better chance of a shower on those days. Sunnier, warmer afternoons will follow mid and late week.

I'm expecting cloudy with a few patches of light rain or drizzle tonight, low in the low 60's. A slight chance of a shower Saturday and Sunday, but some breaks in the clouds each afternoon, high in the upper 70's to low 80's. Mostly cloudy with a chance of some showers Monday and Tuesday, high in the 80's. Partly cloudy and warmer Wednesday through Friday, high in the upper 80's to above 90.

