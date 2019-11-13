Slow Warming Trend

An upper level disturbance is moving east across Mexico. Moisture and lifting motion with the disturbance is passing above our chilly polar air in the lower atmosphere. Cloudy skies and a few showers are possible until the disturbance passes by to our east late Thursday. A new airmass from the Great Plains will move into south Texas on Friday. This will mean that our warming trend will be gradual with 70F warmth likely delayed until the weekend. A weak disturbance will cross mainly central and north Texas late Sunday with a slight chance of a shower reaching south into south Texas. Warmer southerly winds will follow early next week.

I'm expecting mostly cloudy tonight and most of Thursday. A few passing showers are possible. Low tonight in the low 40's, high Thursday in the upper 50's. Mostly sunny Friday and Saturday, high in the mid to upper 60's. Mostly cloudy Sunday, a slight chance of a shower in the evening, high in the low 70's. Partly cloudy Monday, high in the 70's. Mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, high around 80.