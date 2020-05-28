Small aircraft makes emergency landing on Highway 59

A small plane makes an emergency landing on a Webb County highway.

According to law enforcement, the plane made an emergency landing on Highway 59, 12 miles of Las Lomas.

According to DPS, Houston Air Traffic Control got in contact with Laredo Police about an emergency landing that was needed.

The plane was carrying three people at the time and made an emergency landing on Highway 59.

All three people are safe and encountered no injuries.

Several law enforcement agencies are out in the area.

Although Houston air control called it in, it’s unclear where exactly the plane came from and departed from.

Due to the landing, Highway 59 is closed to the traveling public.

The location is 12 miles outside of Laredo.

Webb County's emergency response team is on the scene.

Authorities are asking motorists to drive with caution and expect long delays.