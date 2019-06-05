Small chance of rain before the heat!

It looks like we are going to have one last chance of precipitation before the heat comes!

After a couple of days of hoping, we haven't really seen any rain in our part of south Texas.

Some parts up north near San Antonio and New Braunfels saw some possible showers, but not in Laredo.

On Wednesday we will start off cloudy and humid with temperatures in the high 70s.

By the afternoon we are looking at a high of 98 degrees with a 30 percent chance of rain and as we head into Thursday, those chances of rain start to decrease.

On Thursday, we start off with that heatwave that will bring us up into the triple digits.

By the weekend we are looking at highs of 110, so be prepared!