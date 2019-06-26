Does Mother Nature have to let it linger?

We thought those chances of rain would be gone by now, but we have a slight chance of rain for the middle of the week.

On Monday we did see some showers here and there but on Tuesday, we remained dry and cloudy, but we also had a nice breeze in the evening hours.

As we move into the middle of the week, we will see a high of 97 degrees and a 20 percent chance of rain.

After Wednesday, we can expect nothing but sunny and hot conditions from here on out.

Keep in mind, June is almost over, which means it's time to start planning for your Fourth of July festivities.