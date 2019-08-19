Smart Bed: A new way to Netflix and Chill

If you are a connoisseur of what many people call "Netflix and chill”, this new item may be for you.

The “Hi-bed” is described as a second-generation Smart Bed

Designed with TV binging in mind, the bed features an HD projector, a 70-inch screen, along with a built-in sound system and speakers.

That's not all, how about dimmable lighting, blackout curtains, and built-in Wi-Fi.

The bed can also monitor your movement, with the ability to adjust the temperature according to preference.

There are also settings allowing you to wake up with a smart clock, and weather and traffic information.

Italian architect Fabio Vinella worked on the creation with the furniture brand hi-interiors.

It retails for at least $13,000 and is available for pre-order.

The smart bed will be available next year.